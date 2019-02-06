comScore

Vice Reporter Calls Out Ex-NY Times Editor Jill Abramson For Plagiarism in New Book

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 7:12 pm

Vice News Tonight correspondent Michael Moynihan is calling out former executive editor of The New York Times Jill Abramson out for what he says are “enormous factual errors, other cribbed passages, single or unsourced claims” found in her new book, Merchant of Truth.

Moynihan starts off by saying he read the galley copy and spotted an egregious error about his colleague, Arielle Duhaime-Ross. 

She fixed it.

But it did not end there.

He also noted there were not just mistakes but parts that were lifted from other people’s work.

Those cribbed lines appeared in the final book, not the galley.

Moynihan gave examples.

He added the mistakes that he tweeted out were not isolated incidents. There was other stuff too.

The Vice correspondent then stressed that after all that Abramson ends her book by wagging her finger at other journalists.

Abramson’s book, published by Simon and Schuster, just hit the shelves.

She has not yet responded to Moynihan’s claims.

UPDATE: Abramson denied the claims on Fox News Wednesday evening.

