Tommy Tuberville Dragged On Twitter For Praising Federal Money For Alabama That He Voted Against
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) tweeted praise for federal legislation that will send money for broadband expansion in rural Alabama when astute Twitter users, including MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, pointed out, “You voted against it.”
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program passed in 2021 as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It provides $40 billion to increase internet access across the country. Former President Donald Trump urged a “no” vote on the bill, which Tuberville heeded. However, 19 Republicans, including Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), voted in favor. The measure passed the Senate 69-30.
“Broadband is vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy. Great to see Alabama receive crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts,” Tuberville tweeted this week about the $1.4 billion pledge to his state.
Hasan was quick to drag the senator, as were other notables.
“The announcement was made by Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, who was the only Alabama representative to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Biden. None of the six Alabama Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the bill,” Al.com reported.
Former Sen. Doug Jones, whom Tuberville defeated in 2020, tweeted Monday, “I bet they will damn sure take credit when it’s installed,” then added Tuesday, “Well I guess I was wrong in yesterday’s tweet – in this article Alabama Republicans didn’t wait until installation of broadband to take credit for federal dollars they had nothing to do with and in fact opposed.”
Tuberville hasn’t yet to respond to the criticism.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com