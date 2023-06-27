Tommy Tuberville Dragged On Twitter For Praising Federal Money For Alabama That He Voted Against

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) tweeted praise for federal legislation that will send money for broadband expansion in rural Alabama when astute Twitter users, including MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, pointed out, “You voted against it.”

The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program passed in 2021 as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It provides $40 billion to increase internet access across the country. Former President Donald Trump urged a “no” vote on the bill, which Tuberville heeded. However, 19 Republicans, including Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), voted in favor. The measure passed the Senate 69-30.

“Broadband is vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy. Great to see Alabama receive crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts,” Tuberville tweeted this week about the $1.4 billion pledge to his state.

Broadband is vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy. Great to see Alabama receive crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts. https://t.co/bLvQlSS3LH — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 27, 2023

Hasan was quick to drag the senator, as were other notables.

You voted against it https://t.co/JIz5Y0Adu3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 27, 2023

Ah the old vote no but take credit! https://t.co/FMHMHrBtAM — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 27, 2023

Narrator: He voted AGAINST broadband https://t.co/DnjFsxWl0g — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 27, 2023

You literally voted against it. There are ignorant politicians. There are corrupt politicians. There are racist politicians. There are shameless politicians. And there are politicians like Tommy Tuberville, who is all of the above. https://t.co/4Yawy3PFOi — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 27, 2023

My dude, you literally voted against it. https://t.co/88pImtMhhV — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 27, 2023

“The announcement was made by Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, who was the only Alabama representative to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Biden. None of the six Alabama Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the bill,” Al.com reported.

Former Sen. Doug Jones, whom Tuberville defeated in 2020, tweeted Monday, “I bet they will damn sure take credit when it’s installed,” then added Tuesday, “Well I guess I was wrong in yesterday’s tweet – in this article Alabama Republicans didn’t wait until installation of broadband to take credit for federal dollars they had nothing to do with and in fact opposed.”

That’s right-$1.4 billion! But not a single Republican member of the Alabama delegation voted for this legislation. To my knowledge not a single Republican state leader expressed support either. But I bet they will damn sure take credit when its installed. https://t.co/Jeq2mPO3jF — Doug Jones (@DougJones) June 27, 2023

Well I guess I was wrong in yesterday’s tweet – in this article Alabama Republicans didn’t wait until installation of broadband to take credit for federal dollars they had nothing to do with and in fact opposed. https://t.co/S4FRBAaZIC — Doug Jones (@DougJones) June 27, 2023

Tuberville hasn’t yet to respond to the criticism.

