Tributes Pour In Following Death of Fox News Cameraman

Tributes poured in on Twitter following Fox News announcing on Tuesday the death of one of its cameramen, Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed outside of Kyiv in Ukraine in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the tragic news in a note to colleagues. She said Zakrzewski and Hall were reporting in the village of Horenka when “their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.”

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

On assignment with Pierre in Biarritz France, along with Jamie Nelson, Matt Leach and Bryan Cole. He was just the best. pic.twitter.com/zEEcLSHwlI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

Pierre Zakrzewski, may he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/4f0OuN0mzj — Brian Flood (@briansflood) March 15, 2022

Praying for the @foxnews family today. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 15, 2022

My heart breaks for the entire Fox team in Ukraine and around the world. https://t.co/BcevEnaTsu — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) March 15, 2022

RIP to a brave journalist and prayers for his family https://t.co/3gl2kOi0vN — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 15, 2022

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

RIP Pierre and Sasha. From our last correspondence: I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling.

Pierre pic.twitter.com/StinVdSfFK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 15, 2022

Please say prayers for our team and their families. 🙏🏻 Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman Dies in Ukraine Attack https://t.co/uRV9R6YWDA — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 15, 2022

Yet another colleague killed near Kyiv.

Pierre Zakrzewski of Fox News.

Our war zone gets increasingly dangerous for non-combatants, particularly journalists. pic.twitter.com/qAH5W3FQ3o — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 15, 2022

There are no words. I had the great privilege of working with Pierre and the even greater privilege of calling him a friend. An extraordinary spirit and tremendous talent and one of the kindest, most gracious colleagues on the road. Absolutely heartbreaking. https://t.co/KmScUCcAwd — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) March 15, 2022

Pierre, we miss you. We are devastated. pic.twitter.com/P779HX4p2L — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 15, 2022

Devastating news of American deaths in Ukraine: journalist Brent Renaud and Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. An entire nation grieves with their families. We also pray for the recovery of Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, who suffered serious injuries while covering the war. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 15, 2022

Gut wrenching. News photographers are there to bear witness and show the world what’s really happening, and in this case in a war zone. My heart breaks for Pierre, his family, and his colleagues who adored him. https://t.co/r7sOt3UklE — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) March 15, 2022

Amid the thoughts and prayers, a tweet by New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser took a shot at Fox News, referring to Tucker Carlson, who has echoed pro-Russian sentiment, while paying tribute to Zakrzewski. Twitter users slammed her for her

So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

Our hearts are with the families, friends & colleagues of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kurshinova who lost their lives covering the war in Ukraine for Fox. To @BenjaminhallFNC, CNN stands with you and your loved ones. We pledge any support we can provide. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 15, 2022

