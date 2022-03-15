Tributes Pour In Following Death of Fox News Cameraman

By Jackson RichmanMar 15th, 2022, 12:11 pm
 

Tributes poured in on Twitter following Fox News announcing on Tuesday the death of one of its cameramen, Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed outside of Kyiv in Ukraine in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the tragic news in a note to colleagues. She said Zakrzewski and Hall were reporting in the village of Horenka when “their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.”

Amid the thoughts and prayers, a tweet by New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser took a shot at Fox News, referring to Tucker Carlson, who has echoed pro-Russian sentiment, while paying tribute to Zakrzewski. Twitter users slammed her for her

