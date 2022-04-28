Twitterverse Calls Out Politico Over Referring to Harris As ‘Kamala’: ‘Respect Her and The Office’

Politico has come under fire for referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as simply “Kamala.”

“A number of public health experts had the same question today: Why did Kamala take the Pfizer pill?” tweeted Politico White House editor Sam Stein, sharing Wednesday’s West Wing Playbook newsletter with the question as its title.

She is Vice President of the United States so let’s respect her and the office. The same standards used for others who held this esteemed role should also be used for VP Harris! “Harris,” “VP Harris,” &“Kamala Harris” are all appropriate and consistent with previous VPs. https://t.co/RYIQWtPifS — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) April 28, 2022

Vice President Harris. At least try to act professional and not like some contemptuous disrespectful entitled little brat, @samstein of @politico https://t.co/dO27DqxHXW — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) April 28, 2022

The constant disrespect towards the Vice President is nauseating. https://t.co/72E97qtKVE — Cory Provost (@coryprovost) April 28, 2022

I don’t remember Politico reacting this way when Donald Trump received the still-experimental monoclonal antibody treatment in 2020. https://t.co/7kSjFiDfPg — Greg (@waltisfrozen) April 28, 2022

We need watchdogs. We got trolls instead. https://t.co/V61DogpCFT — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) April 28, 2022

For those wondering why a public figure is getting care that seems to be not indicated, allow me to point you to any executive wellness program at your local world famous medical center (also: we have no idea if she has comorbidities) https://t.co/iI7q1Qi6dy — Dimitri Drekonja (@Ddrekonja) April 28, 2022

Why did Al take …. ?

Why did Dick take … ?

Why did Mike take … ?

Why did Joe take … ? These headlines would not be written. That’s a choice. https://t.co/8V2uEzhAhO — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) April 28, 2022

She’s the Vice President of the country, so maybe “VP Harris” is a better thing to call her? https://t.co/vyn9KyOGhn — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) April 28, 2022

Her title is Vice President Harris. Put some respect on her name. Maybe if you had included her title in the headline it might have elucidated why she’s taking the Pfizer pill you absolute bellends https://t.co/L8ZklyAf7o — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) April 28, 2022

when politico reports on mike pence, they do not refer to him as “mike” in their headlines. different rules for vice president kamala harris. https://t.co/DWNFRqOmcr pic.twitter.com/3bIfFKangd — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 28, 2022

.@politico did y’all forget the Vice President’s title?!? Y’all stay with the disrespect like we don’t notice. Get your shit together! #WokeAF https://t.co/T6tRnrG5Mm — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) April 28, 2022

I am genuinely curious about why you’ve chosen to address the vice president of these United States by her first name. https://t.co/gYcxcsvRAj — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) April 28, 2022

Hey there, Sam, that’s VP Harris to you. Show some respect. https://t.co/TVydFl99o3 — Kimberley ‘Radical Left Maniac’ Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) April 28, 2022

Because she’s the fucking Vice President. Also, did you habitually refer to VP Pence just as “Mike”? No? What’s the difference? https://t.co/BnOdvF8nym — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) April 28, 2022

I’m just wondering if Sam ever referred to Pence by his first name. https://t.co/A0OlIr240y — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) April 28, 2022

Pretty sure you didn’t use “Mike” for the previous Veep. https://t.co/ztsTbeQctq — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 28, 2022

Why are y’all acting brand new? She got the pill for the exact same reason Trump was helicoptered to Walter Reed and given COVID treatments that weren’t available to the average American. Our system sucks. And it’s Vice President Harris. Stop disrespecting Black women. https://t.co/MGKi2axKIl — Genetta Adams (@GenettaAdams) April 28, 2022





