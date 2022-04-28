Twitterverse Calls Out Politico Over Referring to Harris As ‘Kamala’: ‘Respect Her and The Office’

By Jackson RichmanApr 28th, 2022, 3:12 pm
 
VP Harris

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Politico has come under fire for referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as simply “Kamala.”

“A number of public health experts had the same question today: Why did Kamala take the Pfizer pill?” tweeted Politico White House editor Sam Stein, sharing Wednesday’s West Wing Playbook newsletter with the question as its title.


