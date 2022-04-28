Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP and Fox News on Matt Gaetz’s Podcast, Says Karl Rove ‘Can Go Kiss My A**!’

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Fox News for having former White House chief of staff Karl Rove on the network and bashed the Republican party during a recent interview on Matt Gaetz‘s podcast Firebrand.

Gaetz and Green watched a clip of Rove on Fox News Sunday, in which Rove was asked about the impact of recently leaked audio from The New York Times that revealed Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was considering asking former President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of January 6.

Rove said, “I think it’s a blip. I don’t think it’s gonna be a consequence in the long term. McCarthy has very strong ties among most of the elements of the Republican conference. There may be a few dissidents. Sort of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene wing of the party, which seems to consist of basically two people.”

The video ends and the camera turns back to Greene and Gaetz where he asks, “do you think that there’s a coalition that can lead a Republican conference and a Republican majority that is able to just ignore, cast aside those of us who are more outspoken?”

“No and I want to tell you about Karl Rove,” Greene replied. “Karl Rove’s wing of the party is the failure part of our party. They’re very much the operating component that led us into never ending foreign wars, that killed American soldiers. Brought them home with missing limbs, gave them PTSD, gave them addiction to narcotics.”

She continued, “Their wing of the party led us to the massive debt the American people are in, their wing of the party sent our jobs overseas.”

“Nobody cares what Karl Rove has to say! Everyone cares about what you have to say and what I have to say,” she said. “People care about our wing of the party!”

“Karl Rove can go kiss my ass,” she declared. “He’s dead wrong and disconnected and shame on Fox News for constantly having him on there.”

Listen above via Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com