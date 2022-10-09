WATCH: Comedian Gets in Spat With Heckler About Trump, Then Heroically Chugs Beer Thrown at Her

A comedian sparred with a heckler over the 2020 election this weekend and it escalated to the point of absurdity, but there are two great bits of good news: no one got hurt, and the whole fiasco was captured on video.

Ariel Elias was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, when a woman in the audience demanded to know if she voted for former President Donald Trump.

“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think?” Elias replied.

“No,” said the woman.

“OK,” Elias said. “Here’s a question for you: why would you ask me that in here, knowing I’m the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?”

Elias joked that it didn’t matter anyway, because she lived and voted in New York, a state that went overwhelmingly for Joe Biden. “I vote in New York, my vote doesn’t matter there.”

“It doesn’t matter here either,” called out a man in the audience.

“It doesn’t matter — guys, everybody vote for whoever you want to vote, I don’t care who you voted for, I’m just happy we’re all here together,” said Elias.

“So you voted for Biden,” the woman interjected.

“I dunno, why does it matter?” Elias said.

“Yes you did!” the woman insisted.

“Yeah, so what, what does it matter?” Elias said.

“I could just tell by your jokes, you voted for Biden,” said the woman.

“Alright. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump,” Elias shot back as the audience laughed and hollered.

“So rude! Telling me to stop talking!” the woman could be heard yelling. “No one was telling me to stop.”

“Alright, make some noise if you want her to shut up,” said Elias, and the audience obliged.

Elias joked “that’s on me” because she had asked for audience questions, as she apparently likes to do during her shows, and then attempted to continue with her stand-up routine.

As Elias was getting back into her jokes, a beer can was propelled at the stage, flying past her head and slamming into the wall behind her.

“Come on, buddy, you can’t do that here,” a man’s voice could be heard saying as there was some sort of commotion off camera in the back of the club.

Meanwhile, Elias picked up the beer can and chugged the remainder of the contents, to the cheers of the audience.

Tweets posted later by Elias and the comedy club indicated that the person who allegedly threw the beer can was the husband of the woman who had been attempting to heckle her. He had apparently run out of the club immediately after the incident but had been identified and the club said they would be pressing charges.

Buzzfeed’s David Mack interviewed Elias about the incident, and confirmed that the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department had gone to the club Sunday to collect evidence, including video footage from security cameras.

A silver lining for Elias: she got support from numerous famous comedians on Twitter, including Jimmy Kimmel, Patton Oswalt, and Whitney Cummings.

In a tweet Sunday evening, Elias joked that she hoped someone would let her teachers know that “chugging a beer has in fact been great for my career.”

Watch the video above, via Twitter.

