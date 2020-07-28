United States Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee beginning at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Tuesday morning.

Barr will face his first congressional testimony in over a year and will be pressed by the House Judiciary Committee for the first time in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Barr initially accepted the invitation on June 24 after after chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) threatened to subpoena him following his decision to terminate Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York who was investigating several members of Trump’s legal team including Rudy Giuliani.

On Tuesday morning, Nadler was involved in a minor car crash that pushed the hearing back from its original start time. Nadler’s office said he was not injured in the accident.

Lawmakers said they will focus on the federal government’s response to nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd. On June 1, Barr was responsible for the clearing of protesters in Washington DC prior to a presidential address and brief photo op with a Bible. Barr has insisted “they were not peaceful protesters” and denied that tear gas was used in the incident.

Democrats will also ask about cases around Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, both of which were under federal investigation. In May, the Department of Justice dropped charges of lying to federal agents for Flynn, who served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser. After Barr said Stone’s 40-month prison sentence was “an appropriate prosecution,” Trump commuted his former adviser of charges in July.

It’s also expected Barr will answer questions about Russia, Trump’s worry about voter fraud, and the 2020 election.

Watch above, via the DOJ.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]