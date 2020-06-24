Attorney General William Barr has accepted an invitation to testify to the House Judiciary Committee on July 28 in a general oversight meeting, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th. — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020

Barr’s decision comes after chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that he was “ready” for Barr to decline the request and would subpoena him if so.

“I am not going to spend months litigating a subpoena with an attorney general who has already spent years resisting the courts and legitimate congressional oversight,” Nadler said on June 2.

Nadler’s threat of a subpoena came after the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York investigating several members of President Donald Trump’s legal team including Rudy Giuliani. After it was announced Berman would resign, he said that was a lie.

“I have not resigned,” Berman declared. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.”

The next day, Berman officially left his post. In a release, Trump and Barr were cited as reasoning for his resignation, but Trump would not take credit.

The board may also ask about former Trump associates Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. On Tuesday, another case of Flynn’s where he plead guilty was dismissed.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]