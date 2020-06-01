comScore
Trump Walks to St. John’s Church After Protesters Cleared Away; Slammed for Photo Op

By Josh FeldmanJun 1st, 2020, 7:53 pm

After his address to the nation on the protests and riots in multiple cities, President Donald Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was set on fire Sunday night.

The president walked to the church after police dispersed protesters at the scene — including firing tear gas.

Trump stood in front of the church and held up a Bible as he delivered some brief remarks, saying in part, “We have a great country.”

The president received a fair amount of criticism for the “photo op”:

You can watch the moment as it unfolded live above, via Fox News.

