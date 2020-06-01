After his address to the nation on the protests and riots in multiple cities, President Donald Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was set on fire Sunday night.

The president walked to the church after police dispersed protesters at the scene — including firing tear gas.

Trump stood in front of the church and held up a Bible as he delivered some brief remarks, saying in part, “We have a great country.”

The president received a fair amount of criticism for the “photo op”:

What. Just. Happened. Tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a peaceful protest… …So that the President could get a photo op for himself… …In the midst of a national crisis. America is broken, and she deserves better than this narcissistic buffoonery. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 1, 2020

Make no mistake about it. We are in the midst of a constitutional crisis. The President of the United States just used police force against peaceful protestors for a photo op – denying Americans their 1st Amendment Rights. Barr is ok with this? Lindsey? Republicans? https://t.co/uZGKP4twfE — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) June 1, 2020

Donald Trump just tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. https://t.co/nRzF0V4Kg5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Police used tear gas and flash bangs to clear out peaceful protesters so Trump could have a photo op at St. John’s Church. Just amazing. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 1, 2020

Evidently the police and troops fired tear gas at peaceful protesters to push them back to make it possible for Trump to go to St. John's Church for a photo op. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 1, 2020

They assaulted human beings for a photo op at a church. https://t.co/LgkEu3Kq3m — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2020

Incredible. Tear gas & rubber bullets, horses & batons to break up a peaceful crowd across from the WH apparently to clear them out all so the @POTUS could stage a photo op, holding up a bible. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

He did not go inside to pray for forgiveness. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 1, 2020

It's official: the protesters were teargassed and cleared for Trump to walk to St. John's for a photo op. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 1, 2020

A truly sacrilegious use of the Bible to bless a brutal stunt. — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) June 1, 2020

You can watch the moment as it unfolded live above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]