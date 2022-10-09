WATCH: Woman At Trump Rally Gushes ‘I Love Putin!’ – Because He ‘Wants To Clean Out’ American Biochemical and Nuclear Things

A supporter of former President Donald Trump gushed “I love Putin!” while in line at a rally, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is second only to one president.

Saturday began with the Russian Kerch Strait bridge into Crimea engulfed in flames, and ended with Trump holding a rally in Minden, Nevada, for the Republican candidates he has endorsed.

In between, an interviewer for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RBSN) mingled with rallygoers waiting in line to see Trump. Commentator Ron Filipkowski flagged and posted several of those exchanges, including this beauty about Putin:

RSBN: With the Russia and the Ukraine conflict. What’s your…?

TRUMP SUPPORTER: My opinion? You know, I grew up in 40 years, you know, under the Russian thing. And I love Putin. I love Putin! Putin is making the right, you know? What the American people is built over there. He wants to clean them out. You know?

RSBN: He wants to get rid of Americans, clean them out?

TRUMP SUPPORTER: Clean em out all the, the, the biochemical place, everything and the nuclear thing. Yeah.

RSBN: We’ll have to talk more about this because…

TRUMP SUPPORTER: He’s a good, good president! You know, number two, after President One! Number two, I love him!


Filipkowski posted other exchanges as well:

