WATCH: Woman At Trump Rally Gushes ‘I Love Putin!’ – Because He ‘Wants To Clean Out’ American Biochemical and Nuclear Things

A supporter of former President Donald Trump gushed “I love Putin!” while in line at a rally, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is second only to one president.

Saturday began with the Russian Kerch Strait bridge into Crimea engulfed in flames, and ended with Trump holding a rally in Minden, Nevada, for the Republican candidates he has endorsed.

In between, an interviewer for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RBSN) mingled with rallygoers waiting in line to see Trump. Commentator Ron Filipkowski flagged and posted several of those exchanges, including this beauty about Putin:

RSBN: With the Russia and the Ukraine conflict. What’s your…? TRUMP SUPPORTER: My opinion? You know, I grew up in 40 years, you know, under the Russian thing. And I love Putin. I love Putin! Putin is making the right, you know? What the American people is built over there. He wants to clean them out. You know? RSBN: He wants to get rid of Americans, clean them out? TRUMP SUPPORTER: Clean em out all the, the, the biochemical place, everything and the nuclear thing. Yeah. RSBN: We’ll have to talk more about this because… TRUMP SUPPORTER: He’s a good, good president! You know, number two, after President One! Number two, I love him!

Woman at Trump rally today says she loves Putin because he is cleaning out the American bio weapons labs in Ukraine: “I love Putin! He’s a good president, #2 of the presidents” after Trump. pic.twitter.com/jd7CuJGzUs — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2022



Filipkowski posted other exchanges as well:

Woman at Trump rally in NV today says says if liberal Democrats will just take the time to do their own research on things, they will end up loving Trump. pic.twitter.com/DSjKwBzTDf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2022

Guy at the Trump rally today is performing his ‘Mar-a-Lago Raid Anthem:’ “They raided Mar-a-Lago in the

hot sun,

Trump fought the law and we know, Trump won.” pic.twitter.com/q5IB7SEYa2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2022

… says he had the evidence with him to prove that Trump won by 20 million votes, but it was given to him by a whistleblower who was doing work for the CIA, so he brought a waiver for Trump to sign to allow his identity to be revealed. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2022

Guy at NV Trump rally today says he slept out there overnight, and says “Trump is the 1st Pres since Reagan that actually cares about this country. He’s not in it for money – he’s a self-made millionaire – he doesn’t do it for money. He’s the only person who really cared.” pic.twitter.com/VtTrFw3x53 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2022

Guy at Trump rally says Obama caused Putin to invade Ukraine because he built bio weapons labs there and made them give up nuclear weapons. Also says he understands why Russia invaded because Ukrainians are all Nazis, but the media won’t say that. pic.twitter.com/GdP5tzh8W6 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2022

Watch above via RSBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com