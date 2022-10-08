WATCH: Ukraine Defense Official Taunts Putin With Spectacular Clip of Exploding Crimea Bridge – And Marilyn Monroe

By Tommy ChristopherOct 8th, 2022, 8:06 am
 

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov taunted Russian President Vladimir Putin with video of the spectacular destruction of the Russian bridge to Crimea – and Marilyn Monroe.

Early Saturday morning, the Kerch Strait bridge was partially destroyed by a truck explosion, yet another setback for Russia in its continued invasion of Ukraine. From CNN:

In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion has severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland, paralyzing a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine.

The blast early Saturday caused parts of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge – opened by Putin himself in 2018 – to collapse, images and video from the scene showed.

The exact cause of the blast at Europe’s longest bridge is unclear. Russian officials said a fuel truck exploded, but sections of the road part of the bridge crossing in the direction of Crimea appear to have collapsed. A subsequent fire engulfed a train of fuel trucks on a separate part of the bridge.

Social media users shared video and photos of the destruction, including Danilov — who posted a split-screen of the burning bridge and Ms. Monroe famously singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

The translated tweet reads “Good morning, Ukraine!”

Other videos emerged on blue-chek Twitter showing the destruction:

Watch above via Oleksiy Danilov and Igor Lopatonok.

