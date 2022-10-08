WATCH: Ukraine Defense Official Taunts Putin With Spectacular Clip of Exploding Crimea Bridge – And Marilyn Monroe

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov taunted Russian President Vladimir Putin with video of the spectacular destruction of the Russian bridge to Crimea – and Marilyn Monroe.

Early Saturday morning, the Kerch Strait bridge was partially destroyed by a truck explosion, yet another setback for Russia in its continued invasion of Ukraine. From CNN:

In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion has severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland, paralyzing a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine. The blast early Saturday caused parts of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge – opened by Putin himself in 2018 – to collapse, images and video from the scene showed. The exact cause of the blast at Europe’s longest bridge is unclear. Russian officials said a fuel truck exploded, but sections of the road part of the bridge crossing in the direction of Crimea appear to have collapsed. A subsequent fire engulfed a train of fuel trucks on a separate part of the bridge.

Social media users shared video and photos of the destruction, including Danilov — who posted a split-screen of the burning bridge and Ms. Monroe famously singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

The translated tweet reads “Good morning, Ukraine!”

Other videos emerged on blue-chek Twitter showing the destruction:

Huge blast has taken out sections of Kerch Bridge, Putin’s pet project to connect Russia with occupied Crimea. Its partial destruction could disrupt Russian supply lines for troops in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. But perhaps more than anything, a big, embarrassing hit against Putin. pic.twitter.com/tNgfB6Qt1E — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 8, 2022

The Crimean Bridge has been hit, either by a missile or a sabotage attack. Strikes at the heart of Vladimir Putin’s prestige. He went to war to take Kyiv only to find that he can’t even protect Crimea. He’ll be looking for some way to respond. pic.twitter.com/3j9kvksp5O — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) October 8, 2022

A new video published online shows significant damage inflicted on the Crimean Bridge following reported explosions in the early morning of Oct. 8. The illegally constructed bridge links the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula Crimea with mainland Russia via the Kerch Strait. pic.twitter.com/63EvfqNf3G — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 8, 2022

Desperate regime of @ZelenskyyUa trying hard to escalate to the World War III, bridge from Kerch to Crimea was attacked. To ignite a fuel on passing train they blow the truck. #stopWWIII #ZelenskyWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/MV02hxWLtH — Igor Lopatonok (@lopatonok) October 8, 2022

Watch above via Oleksiy Danilov and Igor Lopatonok.

