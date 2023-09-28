Curt Schilling Continues To Be a Garbage Human By Revealing Ex-Teammate’s Cancer Diagnosis Against His Wishes

Curt Schilling is once again in the news for the wrong reason. This time it’s not an endorsement of lynching journalists or re-sharing a post about “the Jewish Question” and how Jews are “dominating” society – as he already did this week.

No, this time the troglodytic opinion-haver decided it was his call to reveal that his ex-Boston Red Sox teammate Tim Wakefield has cancer – against Wakefield’s wishes.

Lest you think Schilling merely slipped up and accidentally made this revelation, here he is prefacing the announcement on his podcast by flat-out acknowledging he probably should not say what he’s about to say:

This is not a message that Tim has shared and I don’t even know if he wants it shared.

Of course, he plowed ahead anyway – and in the most self-righteous, self-important way imaginable because this is Curt Schilling we’re talking about after all:

But as a Christian and a man of faith, I have seen prayer work and so I’m going to talk about it. Recently, Tim was diagnosed with a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ah yes. Schilling felt so compelled to dish on his ex-teammate’s life-endangering medical condition because “prayer.” How beneficent of him.

I’ll be damned if I link to Schilling’s podcast, but it suffices to say that it airs on OutKick, a conservative sports website owned by Fox Corporation because of course it is.

Wakefield, who is a color commentator for the Red Sox on New England Sports Network, has not responded to Schilling directly. However, the Red Sox issued a statement plainly indicating that Wakefield was not prepared to have his health issues made public right now:

We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

Catherine Varitek, the wife of Jason Varitek who caught many games for both pitchers, was more blunt, tweeting, “Fuck you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your place!”

Schilling was one of baseball’s best pitchers for about 15 years, but he is not in the Hall of Fame in large part because he has a preternatural knack for saying ignorant things and doubling down on them when called out.

This is a guy who was fired from a cushy ESPN gig in 2016 because he felt the world needed to hear his take on transgender people and bathrooms. That came the year after the network suspended him over a ham-handed social media post about Muslims and Nazis.

Speaking of Nazis, Schilling has a Nazi memorabilia collection.

But as bad as the Nazi collection, the transgender comments, the Muslim remarks, the endorsement of violence against journalists, and the re-sharing of a blatantly anti-Semitic social media post are, there is something especially odious about revealing someone else’s deeply personal struggle with a severe illness when they are not ready to do so.

To quote Catherine Varitek, “Fuck you, Curt Schilling.”

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.