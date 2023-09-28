Following Wednesday night’s GOP debate at the Reagan Library, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) visited Sean Hannity’s on-set Spin Room where the two got into it over energy independence under the Biden administration.

“By the way, we are more energy independent today, look that up, that’s a fact,” Newsom said.

“False!” Hannity shot back. “Joe Biden is unilaterally disarmed.”

“I want to encourage the people watching,” Newsom said, looking into the camera, “5.94 quads. Google 5.94 quads.”

I want to encourage the people watching, look at all the restrictions Joe Biden has put on oil and gas companies,” Hannity shot back.

The argument came up after former Vice President Mike Pence claimed on the debate stage that the Trump administration achieved energy independence “in just a few short years.”

Pence continued, “We became a net exporter of energy for the first time in 75 years. But on day one, Joe Biden declared a war on energy, which was no surprise, because when Joe Biden ran for president, he said he was going to end fossil fuels. And they’ve been working overtime to do that ever since.”

NEWSOM: We are more energy independent today under Biden — Pence doesn’t know that, your audience doesn’t know that. More domestic oil production than any time in history, and we’re on pace this year. That’s a fact. You guys keep making that up! HANNITY: No, we don’t make it up — NEWSOM: You’re making it up! HANNITY: We were energy-independent, now we’re not! NEWSOM: We are energy-independent — HANNITY: No we are not! NEWSOM: Net energy exporters — HANNITY: No we are not! NEWSOM: Sean, this is going to be so much fun when… 5.94 quads. HANNITY: ANWR. ANWR. Go there! Look at all the other restrictions. NEWSOM: That’s the margin. It’s the highest margin of energy export in America’s history under the Biden administration.

Watch the exchange above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com