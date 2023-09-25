Curt Schilling Shares Post Claiming Jews Are ‘Dominating’ the Country When ‘They Didn’t Even Found’ It

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling shared an anti-Semitic post on Twitter/X that addressed the “Jewish Question.”

On Monday, Schilling, who has a history of incendiary remarks and social media posts, shared a tweet by a blue checkmark account that decried “Jews in leading roles” in society. Schilling is a host for OutKick, the conservatives sports site founded by Clay Travis and owned by Fox Corporation.

The account wrote:

Anytime you see two Jews in leading roles, debating each other in some political or moral conversation, you are witnessing the “Jewish Question” right before your eyes. The “Jewish Question” is essentially a two part question: Firstly, how does this extremely tiny minority find itself in such influential positions, leading, and in many cases, dominating important sectors of a nation, in such disproportionate numbers compared to their population, when they didn’t even found said nation? Secondly, how dare this group, that considers themselves separate from all humanity because they’re supposedly chosen by God, believe they have the right to not only dictate to the majority of that nation, but also demand censorship of anyone who resists their dictates?

The post got the attention of Schilling, who reposted it without comment.

According to the version history provided, the post was edited multiple times, with all versions remarking on “Jews in leading roles,” the “Jewish Question,” and Jews “dominating important sectors of a nation… when they didn’t even found said nation.”

The “Jewish question” to which the account referred was a matter pondered by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, who offered a “Final Solution” to it in the form of the Holocaust in which six million Jews were murdered.

Schilling, who had a stellar big league career that included three World Series titles and a World Series MVP, may very well have been elected to the Hall of Fame by now were it not for his penchant for courting controversy. In 2016, for example, he approvingly tweeted a photo of a t-shirt that read, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some Assembly Required.”

