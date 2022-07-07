Fox News’ Bill Bennett Offers Unique Suggestion to Stop Mass Shootings: ‘Exorcists’

Dr. Bill Bennett is not just a frequent guest on Fox News where he is a paid contributor, but he is also a former Secretary of Education under the Reagan administration. He is also a firm believer that exorcisms are a viable solution to stopping the scourge of mass shootings the nation is currently facing.

Yes, that’s right. Bill Bennett literally suggested that the nation consider exorcisms as a way to abate mass shootings, and that solution he proposed came after what he said had been “thinking and studying about all of these cases.”

Apparently self-aware of the absurd nature of his suggestion, Bennett explained to Special Report anchor Bret Baier “Before your audience shakes its head on that, if you look at these boys, these men, these young men, they have deeply spiritual problems.” Fact check: true. Anyone willing to shoot up innocents has deep spiritual problems.

Bennett then explained what he called “the labyrinth caves of the internet way down” which he doesn’t recommend visiting because it’s “ugly.” He then accurately described the profile of the mass shooters saying “And these guys dwell there. They live there. They drench themselves in it. It’s as ugly and evil as it gets.”

“Where are the ministers? Where are the rabbis? The priests?” he asked rhetorically. “Look. I don’t want to suggest something that would seem farcical to a lot of your audience, but I don’t think that the domain of religion ought to be involved here. It’s a deeply spiritual void, I think, that these young men have in their hearts and their souls, and I think it needs to be addressed.”

There is clearly a national problem with isolation and individuals who feel so disconnected from any sort of social contract that they are choosing to shoot up a grocery store in Buffalo. a grade school in Uvalde, or a July 4th parade in suburban Chicago. And addressing the spiritual void growing in society is very much an issue that needs addressing.

But for exorcists to be a viable plan, one would have to believe that the Devil, or Satan, is a real thing and not the stuff of mythology, literature, and ancient religious texts. I don’t. Bennett’s suggestion is not a serious one, but really appears a way for him to signal his own virtue. That sort of mainstream and empty virtue signaling is, ironically, the sort of bullshit that leads people to feel isolated, cynical, and bereft of any social contract.

Shame on Bill Bennett.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.