‘Total Bullsh**’: After Uvalde, NRA Chief Touted School Plan They Spent 8 Ten-Thousandths of Revenue On – And Shut Down Years Ago

A school safety program that National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre touted at the group’s annual convention turns out to have been funded at a relative pittance, and was shut down years ago.

LaPierre’s group was widely criticized for their decision to hold its annual convention in Texas just days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, and the anti-Black racist attack in Buffalo barely a week earlier.

But none of that stopped LaPierre from invoking the tragedy during his speech to the convention, where he bragged about a certain program the NRA started after a different massacre of school children:

We need to protect our schools because our children deserve at least and in fact, more protection than our banks, stadiums, and government buildings. They are our most treasured and precious resource, and they deserve safety and protection. That’s why the NRA launched our School Shield program to help promote and fund the necessary security that every schoolchild needs and deserves. That’s why we help train school security assessors who play a vital role in improving the security and safety of every child from when they get off the bus in the morning to when the final bell rings at the end of the day.

But according to a new NBC News report, the program didn’t quite cover “every child”: “Operation School Shield” received a tiny fraction of the NRA’s budget in funding, was shut down in 2019 due to the pandemic, has remained shut down, and is, in the words of one former NRA adviser, “total bullshit”:

But in reality, the NRA has devoted only a fraction of its budget to protecting schools. The total amount of NRA funds given to schools to improve security since the program began in 2014 is less than $2 million, or .08 percent of the $2.2 billion in revenue the NRA and its associated foundation have raised in the same timeframe, from 2014 to 2019, according to an NBC News review of charitable tax filings and information from the Second Amendment organization. … One former adviser to the organization told NBC News that multiple former NRA employees were “stunned” that LaPierre chose to highlight the program in the wake of Uvalde. “It’s total bulls—,” the former NRA adviser, who did not want to be named for fear of litigation, said. “I actually thought we were doing something good. It just wasn’t something they were ever interested in.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

