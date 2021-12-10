CNBC anchors Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin tag-teamed GOP Senator Bill Cassidy, completely destroying his incoherent arguments against Covid vaccine mandates.

On Friday’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box, Cassidy spent several minutes arguing against President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates on the basis of “personal liberty” and a kitchen sink’s worth of other familiar anti-mandate flak.

Sorkin chimed in to knock down several of Cassidy’s objections, like the existence of breakthrough infections, and tackled the “personal liberty” argument.

“The second thing, though, when it comes to personal liberty is, who said that you have the liberty to give me Covid?” Sorkin asked.

“You know, you make a really good point, but my point is we would save a lot of lives if everybody drove 35 miles an hour,” Cassidy replied.

“If the federal government had a mandate, you’re going to drive 35 miles an hour and if you go above it, totally busted…” Cassidy elaborated. “In fact, we’re going to put a governor on your car so that you cannot exceed 35 miles an hour, we would save a lot of lives.”

“Senator, we do have speed limits,” Quick cut in. “We’ve got 55-mile-an-hour speed limits, 65-mile-an-hour speed limits. Thirty-five miles an hour.”

“Oh yes! Seventy-five!” Cassidy interjected.

“I don’t understand that line of questioning because we do have exactly what you just laid out,” Quick said.

“No, I’m not describe — I’m not saying I have no speed limit, but when we have 55-mile-an-hour speed limits and people actually obey, people at some point stopped obeying, and they did 75. Now they do 80,” Cassidy said.

“So you’re going to have more accidents with more personal liberty,” he continued, drawing a laugh from a flummoxed Quick.

Having just argued that his position means more people will die and that’s just fine, Cassidy switched to the unrelated argument that it is local and state governments that should do the mandates, not the federal government.

Biden’s mandates have been hamstrung by politicized lower federal courts, and don’t figure to do much better in the 6-3 Trump Supreme Court. But as Quick and Sorkin demonstrate, you don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to know these arguments are hot garbage.

Watch above via CNBC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.