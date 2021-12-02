CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Goes OFF on Republican Congressman Over Vaccine Mandates: ‘You Do Not Have the Right’ to ‘Kill My Mother!’

CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin got into it with Republican Congressman Mike Garcia over the constitutionality of vaccine mandates, which Garcia opposes.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box, the congressman appeared alongside fellow California Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat, to discuss vaccine mandates like the one President Joe Biden tried to enact through OSHA.

Garcia said that mandates “don’t work” despite data to the contrary, and flatly declared that requiring vaccines is “unconstitutional” on the basis of temporary stays that have been granted by a federal court dominated by Trump appointees.

Sorkin pushed back on Garcia, first by telling him that “if we want to get the economy back up and running,” vaccinating more people “would be a lot better.”

“And there’s nothing in the Constitution that says that you have the right to give me COVID or anything else,” Sorkin said, and noted the costs associated with the pandemic.

“So…I don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to advocate for more people to–” Sorkin said, as Garcia cut in.

“Let’s remember the Constitution does still exist despite the headwinds that we’ve had in the last two years, and the encroachments on the Constitution, it still does exist, so that we do have rights,” Garcia said, as Sorkin began to interrupt.

“The right… the right… the rights are you can’t kill my mother!” Sorkin said. “The right is, you do not have the right–”

“Right, but I’m not — I’m not killing your mother,” Garcia said. “And if she has the vaccine, those risks are mitigated.”

“And we’re seeing that in most likely cases, your mother will not die if she’s vaccinated,” Garcia added, effectively copping to mostly not killing Sorkin’s mother, Miracle Max-style.

Garcia continued to advocate for increased availability of vaccines and “choice.”

“As long as long as 20 percent of Americans are deciding that they’re not going to get vaccinated, we’re going to continue to have new variants that are going to emerge, and we’re going to be living with this in ways that I don’t think people understand,” Sorkin said.

Watch above via CNBC.

