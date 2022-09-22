You’ll Never Guess Fox News Contributor Lara Trump’s Opinion on the Lawsuit Against the Trump Organization

Fox News contributor Lara Trump ended all suspense by weighing in on the lawsuit filed against the Trump Organization, which employs her husband Eric Trump as an executive vice president.

She’s not a fan. So yeah, you probably guessed her opinion on the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $250 million civil suit against the company, alleging it overvalued its assets to obtain loans from financial institutions. The suit also seeks to prevent Donald Trump and his adult children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump who have worked for the company from running any business in New York state.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum, Lara Trump slammed James and the suit she filed against her husband et al.

“This was an investigation, by the way, in search of a crime.” she told MacCallum “There was no merit to any of this. And then she got to the end of it three years later and millions of documents later, and she found gosh, there was no crime that was committed. So she has had to default to a civil lawsuit here. And when you think about it, there were no damages. There was no loss. There was no defaulted loan payment.”

Her comments echoed those of Donald Trump speaking to Sean Hannity on Wednesday. The former president blasted the lawsuit. He even claimed he gave banks a disclaimer literally stating that the company’s valuations could not be trusted.

“Don’t rely on the statement that you’re getting,” is how the former president put it. “It may be way off.”

Lara Trump went on to say the Trump Organization is being targeted not because of actual wrongdoing, but because of who runs it.

“Everyone knows what this is about,” Trump continued. “It is another political attack against anyone with the last name ‘Trump’ and in this case my father-in-law, my husband, and his siblings. It’s disgusting.”

MacCallum asked, “What’s the family response to this at this point?”

“Well, it’s just really disappointing, Martha,” Trump replied. “Sadly this has become commonplace for all of us in the Trump family, this sort of treatment and investigation and these allegations that always end up being false. And you know what? We’re holding up fine because we know that there was no wrongdoing.”

The Fox News host ended the interview by stating other networks seem thrilled about the lawsuit.

“This is a lawsuit that was just announced even though it’s been kicking around for three years,” MacCallum said. “But when you watch across the rest of the networks, there’s this glee that you know, ‘This is it, this is the final thing that’s gonna take down the Trump administration. They’re all excited even though the beginning of the lawsuit was just announced.”

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.