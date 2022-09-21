Trump Claims He Told Lenders His Property Valuations Couldn’t Be Trusted: ‘Don’t Rely on the Statement That You’re Getting’

Former President Donald Trump said his company told lenders the financial valuations of collateral he provided could not be relied on.

In an interview with Sean Hannity at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Wednesday, Trump reacted to a civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier in the day.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James said at a press conference. She is seeking $250 million and wants to permanently bar Trump and his adult children involved in the company from operating businesses in New York.

Trump has long faced accusations that he inflated the value of assets to secure loans from financial institutions.

“First of all, these are banks of the best law firms in the world,” Trump told Hannity. “They do their own work, they don’t rely on us. But what they do is, we have a disclaimer. And we put together–my people put it together. I would look at it and it looked fine. But it’s not overly important. What’s important is the property. I have the best property. What happened, Sean, is we would disclaimer right on the front. And it basically says, ‘Get your own people. You’re at your own risk.”

Trump said he’d tell banks, “Don’t rely on the statement that you’re getting.”

“So you told every institution what you believe the valuation is?” Hannity asked. “They have a fiduciary responsibility before they give you 100 or 200 or $300 million to buy a property. They have that responsibility to come up with their own valuation because they’re got their own bosses and shareholders that they have to answer to?”

Trump responded by saying he has little debt and a lot of assets.

“They would look like a property like this,” Trump said. “I don’t even have a mortgage are even have a mortgage on this property. I don’t have a mortgage on most of my properties.”

Trump went on to say he tells potential lenders to “be careful” because his estimations “may not be accurate.”

“It may be way off and we go–I think it’s close to a page and a half of all of these things,” Trump continued. “Get your own people, use your own appraisers, use your own lawyers. Don’t rely on us.”

Watch above via Fox News.

