Charlie Kirk Baselessly Suggests Balloons Over US Are False Flag Operation to Fake Alien Invasion and Enforce Lockdowns

Charlie Kirk had an unusual theory regarding numerous mysterious objects flying over the U.S. in the last few days.

On the Monday edition of his podcast and radio show, The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk discussed an interview clip from a top U.S. General who refused to rule out aliens as the source of the objects. This comes after the U.S. shot down a mysterious object over Alaska and Lake Huron in Michigan within the last week.

In the clip shared by Kirk, Gen. Glen VanHerck was asked about the possibility that aliens are the cause of the foreign objects.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything at this point, ” VanHerck said.

“We continue to assess every threat or potential threat unknown that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” VanHerck said.

During Kirk’s Monday broadcast, in a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell of the progressive media watchdog Media Matters, the host reacted to the answer and suggested something more sinister was afoot.

“But should we even trust anything that the government is saying?” Kirk asked.

“Could this all just be a false flag operation to fake an alien invasion or fake a UFO hysteria crisis to try to justify more power — lockdowns — control?” he suggested.

“These are all rational questions, but I do believe this. I feel like I’m being lied to,” Kirk said boldly.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

