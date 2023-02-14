Charlie Kirk Wildly Claims Response to Ohio Train Derailment is Act of War on ‘White People’

Political commentator Charlie Kirk made a wild claim about the Ohio train derailment and its significance to the “crusade against White people.”

The train, which derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3rd carrying 50 cars, spilled various toxic chemicals during the event.

The potential health issues from the toxic chemicals have become a great concern for residents in the area.

On the Monday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk, who runs one of the largest pro-Trump student organizations, Turning Point USA, claimed the lack of attention by President Joe Biden to the situation is an indication of something even more sinister. Kirk’s commentary often dabbles in far-right conspiracy theory, like on Monday when he suggested the UFos being shot down over North America are a “false flag” operation aimed at forcing Americans back into lockdowns.

A clip from the show began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Not a single member of the Biden regime would dare to go to this portion of Ohio and breathe in the air, cause they know it’s dangerous. They know that it is actively poisoning the citizens of eastern Ohio,” Kirk said.

“So why is it that they kind of shrug their shoulders and they say, “Ah, yeah, okay, whatever.’ It’s very simple. It’s because the war on white people continues. Why would you care for the white working-class voters in eastern Ohio?” Kirk added.

“You haven’t cared about them in other reasons or other portions. And I will prove it to you! If this train derailment happened in downtown Atlanta, in the densely populated black neighborhoods, this would be the number one news story,” Kirk suggested.

“It would be Flint Water Crisis 2.0. There would be clamoring and activism and talks for reparations,” Kirk said.

He turned directed his anger at President Biden’s Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

During a conference held on Monday, Buttigieg suggested that white workers were taking the jobs of diverse communities.

“We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them, but everyone in the hard hats on that project, doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” he said.

Kirk played the clip.

“So Buttigieg is out talking about how workers are too white,” Kirk said. “For the last couple of years I have been warning about this crusade against white people and people shrug their shoulders and say, ‘Oh, Charlie, why does that matter?'”

“I could tell you why it matters — when there’s a crisis now and the leaders hate working-class whites. They’re not gonna scramble to save your life. They’ll lie to you and tell you to go back home while you’re poisoned,” Kirk concluded.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

