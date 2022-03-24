Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch expressed her concerns over the possibility of former President Donald Trump running for a second term in the 2024 election.

On Thursday’s episode of The Axe Files, Yovanovitch said, “the possibility concerns me, it concerns our allies as well. They don’t want to go back to that and, you know, imagine if Trump were president right now, how he would be leading the country and the world. I mean, he wouldn’t be.”

Yovanovitch hopes the eventual findings from the Jan. 6 Committee will lead Republicans to seek a different 2024 nominee.

“Again, each one of us has to do what we can to strengthen our democracy and I think part of that also is going to be the January 6 committee,” Yovanovitch said.

She concluded, “I’m hoping that, you know, further shining the light on that conspiracy with regard to the elections and then the January 6 insurrection, I’m hoping that will help to convince Republicans that- that they need rethink their allegiance to the former president and to rethink their brand.”

Yovanovitch served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019. In April of 2019, she was recalled from her position by then President Trump.

Listen above via The Axe Files.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com