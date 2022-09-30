Hillary Clinton Tells Kara Swisher Donald Trump Will Run For Office To Escape Legal Accountability

Hillary Clinton revealed her predictions for another potential Donald Trump presidential race.

Clinton appeared on the second episode of Swisher’s new podcast On with Kara Swisher.

Taped during The Texas Tribune Festival last week in Austin, the conversation mostly centered around Clinton’s career but the discussion inevitably mentioned former President Donald Trump.

“Will he run in 2024?” Swisher asked.

“He will run, if it’s at all possible for him to run,” Clinton said.

“Meaning?” Swisher pressed.

“Meaning that he will run because of his ego and narcissism that will just absolutely drive him to run. And because he will also have the belief that the only way he can escape legal accountability, both civil and criminal, is to be elected president again,” Clinton replied.

When asked if he would win in a 2024 race, Clinton said hesitantly, “I don’t think so.”

“But who would have thought he would get more votes the second time after people actually saw what he did? That was an unfortunate wake up call too,” she added.

Swisher asked for her to clarify her answer.

“I don’t think so at the end. Except, and — because here’s the big caveat. You have a concerted effort by Republicans in power and states like this one and so many others to make sure that they will never lose the electoral college again. You know, I won by 3 million votes. Biden won by more than 7 million. But if you look at the electoral college, I lost by about 70,000 votes,” she explained.

As she continued, she said, “Part of the fury of Trump and his Republican allies was because they thought they had avoided that happening. They don’t care about the popular vote, they don’t care about majority rule or will they only care about manipulating the outcomes in states like Georgia, like Arizona, like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, so that they now don’t control the states that they did when I lost the electoral college.”

Clinton went on to reiterate that she believed Trump and “his allies” would try to upend any election result in the future.

“They do control some of the states that Biden won by really narrow margins. So suppressing the vote, purging voters and this crazy idea that state legislatures should be able to pick electors. So that’s why I say I do not think he can ever win the popular vote. And I do not think that he could actually legitimately win the electoral college, but I believe that he and his allies will do everything possible to try to upend that,” she concluded.

