Howard Stern Goes Off on Media Obsession of Love Affair Between GMA Co-Hosts: If ‘They Want to Bang and Be in Love What Do I Give a Sh*t?’

Legendary shock jock Howard Stern expressed confusion over the media’s obsession with the GMA affair between married co-workers T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that the married co-hosts had been carrying on a months-long affair.

On Monday, Stern discussed the news on his SiriusXM radio show and questioned what all the fuss was about.

Stern began by saying, “I’m bringing this up because I really don’t understand what the problem is. I was, again, I was reading this and take it with a grain of salt, but I was reading the Daily Mail and Robin Roberts, who works on Good Morning America, they claim is very upset that these two are having an affair. And I’m kind of like–”

“Well you don’t know that that’s true, whether Robin Roberts cares one jot,” chimed in co-host Robin Quivers.

“I don’t know. This is what I read. And, again, this comes from the hardworking reporters of the Daily Mail, who posted their bombshell last week, featuring 65 different photos of these two — this couple together,” Stern said.

“One photo, the walking out of a pub separately, they were photographed 20 feet apart and they waited for their rides only to be seen getting in the car together when it arrived. They were trying to fool everybody,” he added.

“Yeah, they’re doing the bait and switch,” Quivers said, laughing.

As the conversation continued, Stern elaborated that Robach was rumored to be ending her marriage before the news even broke.

“I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna bang and be in love, what do I give a shit? Why is that like offensive to people?” Stern asked.

“Well, why are you talking about it?” Quivers said.

“Well, because people are saying they should be fired. I’m saying, really? Why would they be fired? So someone told me, ‘Oh, they’re supposed to report it to HR.’ And that to me is a little unrealistic. In other words, at what point do you go to HR and say you’re carrying on with one of your coworkers? Do you go, ‘Uh, oh, I’m attracted!'” Stern said jokingly.

“How do we know they haven’t reported it?” Quivers asked.

“I don’t know anything,” Stern admitted.

