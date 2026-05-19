Michelle Obama Says She Understands the Obama-Trump Voters: Said ‘We Need Something Different’

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Former First Lady Michelle Obama explained why she understood the Americans who voted for her husband and then voted for President Donald Trump twice.

Michelle appeared on Sunday’s episode of the show Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso. During their conversation, Fragoso asked the former first lady how emotions differed from the time Barack Obama won the presidency to the time Trump won his. She said she felt “deeply disappointed” when Trump won, but said that people were eager for someone “different” due to the system not working in their favor.

The conversation continued:

MICHELLE: More Americans had more of the basics, and that’s becoming less and less. And, my gosh, when you don’t have a chance and you’re doing everything you’re supposed to do — and that’s happening for people of all races, and all colors, in all parts of this country, and cities, and rural counties, and on farms, and people who are like my dad — that makes you angry, and it makes you susceptible to find someone to blame other than the people who are rightfully a part of the problem. And that’s true, that anger. You know, I can’t look some people in the face and tell them, you have no right to be angry or to do something that maybe is against your own interest. That’s human nature. Many of the people who voted for my husband twice — twice — and I know that that’s how they feel. It’s like, this isn’t about anything other than, we need we need something different. FRAGOSO: They voted for Donald Trump, yeah. It’s a lot of people. MICHELLE: So, you can’t just pigeonhole them and say, you just don’t care and you’re racist, or whatever you’re thinking.

The former first lady added that she wished the U.S. had more leaders focusing on the middle class, saying, “Those folks are drowning,” and that their inability to find a way out of their hardships “makes for bad choices.”

Watch the clip above.

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