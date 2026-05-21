Trump AG Makes Stunning Claim Americans ‘Want Their Tax Dollars Spent’ on $1.8B Trump Slush Fund

Acting Attorney General and former Trump personal lawyer Todd Blanche made the stunning claim that the American people “do want their tax dollars spent” on President Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund.

The Trump Justice Department announced the creation of a so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” on Monday as part of the settlement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns by a former official.

The move is widely seen as an unaccountable “slush fund” that could be used to funnel cash to the president’s allies.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, CNN chief legal analyst Paula Reid joined anchor Kaitlan Collins to present her exclusive interview with Blanche on the creation of the fund.

In one jaw-dropping exchange, Blanche flat-out insisted Americans want their money to go to this:

PAULA REID: But wouldn’t the average taxpayer respond and say, OK, but why is that now my problem? Why do my tax dollars now need to go to people who are upset about their involvement in investigations? ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: Well, if you’re just upset, you’re not getting it done. On the other hand, I think if you said to the American taxpayer, that there is a horrible wrong committed by your government, and now you can apply, and you can have your lawyers’ fees back, you can — you can be compensated for what you lost financially. What American would say, Oh my gosh, that’s terrible. I mean, I don’t know — I very much disagree with the idea that the American taxpayer is indignant about the fact that a victim of weaponization, OK, a victim who suffered, whether it was legal fees, lost a job, had their life turned upside down in a way that was not appropriate. If it was appropriate, there should be no compensation, and that’s why we have five commissioners who will take a look at it. But I do not think the American people have issues with that. To the contrary, I think they do want their tax dollars spent on things like that.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

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