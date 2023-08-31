Joe Rogan Blasts Rainn Wilson’s Criticism of ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Song: ‘Take Dwight from The Office Down to West Virginia’

Joe Rogan blasted actor Rainn Wilson for his criticism of Oliver Anthony’s viral blue collar working anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

Anthony’s song went viral on Twitter earlier this month and the song has taken over the Billboard charts, maintaining the number one spot for two weeks in a row. Part of Anthony’s song has been criticized for the lyrics, “God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds, taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

The Office actor shared his own criticism of the song on Twitter.

“If I were writing a song about “rich men north of richmond” I wouldn’t talk about obese people on welfare, I’d sing about CEOs who make 400 times their average workers salary (up from 50 times 30 years ago) & corps that pay zero taxes & offshore tax shelters for billionaires,” Wilson wrote.

During a Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience with Anthony, Joe Rogan took aim at the actor for what he viewed as an out of touch response to the viral song.

“I mean, it’s a subject of discussion. So, like, everybody is getting involved and then somehow or another it became cultural,” Rogan said of the song’s success.

“And then there was Dwight from The Office. He chimed in that if he was going to write a cultural anthem, what did he say? Something like he wouldn’t write about overweight people on welfare. He would write about billionaires and their taxes,” Rogan laughed.

Rogan challenged the actor to visit West Virginia to witness how regular people are struggling first hand.

“There’s nothing funnier than millionaires talking shit about billionaires. There is nothing funnier about millionaires pretending these billionaires are out of touch. Take Dwight from The Office down to West Virginia. Take him through those coal mining countries. Take him to those places in Appalachia where people have extreme poverty and pills have ravished those areas. Take him to there,” Rogan challenged.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

