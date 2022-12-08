Joe Rogan Experience Brands Covid Masks the ‘MAGA Hat’ For Democrats: ‘It is a Badge of Honor’

Joe Rogan branded the Covid Mask as the official MAGA hat of the Democratic party during a recent podcast episode.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir.

At one point during the interview, they pulled up an article pertaining to a story they were discussing. As they were scrolling through the article, Rogan saw a video of a news anchor wearing a mask outside, reporting for KCAL 9 in Los Angeles.

He was shocked to see that the video had only been posted this week.

“Like in the top of the video, with her wearing that mask. I don’t even think she’s outside,” Rogan remarked.

All the guests eventually concluded that she was somehow standing in front of a green screen, wearing a mask.

“How old is this?” Gillis asked.

“Like, last week,” Rogan replied. “This week — excuse me,” he quickly corrected.

“Why are they still doing this?” Normand asked.

“Cause they’re crazy,” Rogan replied. “I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. That mask is the fucking Democrats’ MAGA hat. That’s what they’re doing.”

“The fact that she thinks she needs to wear the — for sure that lady is boosted and tested and they’re working on a television show,” he said.

Rogan elaborated that when we watch back videos like this in the future, we’ll be really confused about the mask mandates.

“There’s gonna be videos that we look at in the future that we’re going hear the mouth, like behind the — and we’re gonna be like ‘What the fuck were these people doing?'” he said.

Gillis pointed out that the news station was in California.

“Dude, in the Bay everyone’s hiking with masks while alone. It’s just like they’re still holding onto it. It is a badge of honor,” Shaffir added.

“It’s hilarious. And if everybody else is doing it, you feel like you have to do it or you’re a piece of shit,” Rogan concluded.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.



