Joe Rogan Praises ‘No-Nonsense’ Tucker Carlson, Predicts ‘He Could Win’ The Presidency in 2028

Joe Rogan thinks Tucker Carlson has what it takes to become president in 2028.

Rogan shared his theory with commentator Patrick Bet-David as they discussed Carlson’s new Twitter venture and departure from Fox News on the Thursday installment of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Bet-David asked Rogan for his take on Carlson’s next move, either remaining in podcasting, becoming a billionaire, or running for office.

“Do you get the vibes from Tucker that Tucker wants to be a Netanyahu, a Churchill, a guy that is, you know, a journalist that’s been debating everybody has been reading every issue for the last 20, 30 years,” Bet-David asked. “You think it’s actually maybe he wants to make a run for 2028?”

“Well, what he’s doing is very profitable, right? Like, what he’s doing makes a tremendous amount of money talking about things from his perspective. I think he’s going to continue to do that. Whether or not he decides to become a politician, I don’t know if he has any aspirations about that,” Rogan said.

Rogan said Tucker was in a unique position to “know all the bullshit and all the shenanigans” of politics.

“When someone’s involved in politics in that extent where you’re talking about it constantly and you know the insides and the outsides, you know all the bullshit and all the shenanigans. I guess you would probably have at least an idea of how you would do it differently and better,” Rogan said.

“And he’s also got a very popular voice, like if he decided to run for president — let’s just make a scenario. Trump wins in 2024. He has four years. If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win. He really could win, because it would be kind of carrying those policies. But also he’s sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes bullshit, you know, pretty humorous way and a very insightful and biting way,” he added.

Rogan also noted that Tucker “red-pilled a lot of left-wing people.”

