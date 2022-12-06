Joe Rogan Says ‘Not a Chance in Hell’ The Rock Isn’t Juicing

Joe Rogan recently speculated that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is using performance-enhancing substances to achieve his “preposterous physique.”

On the Saturday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, he sat down with the founder of a successful fitness YouTube channel, More Plates More Dates, who goes by his first name, Derek.

The conversation began with the topic of The Liver King, a popular fitness influencer who has charmed millions of fans believing he achieved his physique through the ancestral diet of eating raw meat. Recently, he confessed via video message to taking steroids and apologized for lying to his followers.

At one point during the podcast, the discussion turned to Johnson.

“Does the Rock say he’s clean?” Rogan asked.

“He has implied it pretty heavily, but he also doesn’t end up in scenarios where he gets asked point blank, whereas Liver King goes out of his way to fucking lean into it and use it as like a marketing spiel,” Derek replied.

“The Rock should come clean right now. He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. ‘I need to talk to you ’cause The Rock’s been lying,'” Rogan laughed using his best impression of Johnson.

“There’s not a fucking chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is at 50?” Rogan added.

“What was wild is he came out, ok, and I get this is like coincides with the message he would want to push too. And I don’t think it’s like disingenuous necessarily, but it’s like he was on a Men’s Health interview and he talks about how his number one priority is longevity now. And I’m like, dude, like everything you’re doing, is like the hyper-opposite of that,” Derek said.

Rogan requested his producer Jamie Vernon pull up pictures of The Rock for analysis.

“He’s so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30,” Rogan remarked.

“When you’re in your twenties and obviously mindful of your image and you know, you’re still working out like a maniac, you’re like a top tier. Like he’s a genetic marvel as is anyways when he was natural. So to have all of a sudden 30 years later, like, you’re in better form than you were in your twenties. Like it’s just fucking obvious, obviously,” Derek said.

As Rogan examined the videos of Johnson, he commented that others show his “preposterous physique.”

“You know, there’s a responsibility that you have to people that are listening to you. And if you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility that you have to people that are listening to you. And I think you have to be honest. Which is why I’m honest about it,” Rogan concluded.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

