Joe Rogan Suggests Biden Somehow Faked Getting Covid Booster Live on TV: ‘What if He Dies? What if He Blacks Out?’

Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested on Thursday that President Joe Biden did not actually receive his third dose of the Covid vaccine live on television, out of fears that he might die, black out, or faint.

“Do you think that was a real booster?” Rogan asked his guest, former CIA officer Mike Baker.

“I hadn’t thought about it before,” Baker replied. “But you know what, when I watched it on TV… all I could think of, was this was performance art. So the next stop of performance art would be like not giving him the booster but just giving him a shot.”

Biden received the third dose of the vaccine on Monday, televising it in an effort to encourage those who are eligible to do the same.

“The bottom line is if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re highly protected now from severe illness, even if you get COVID-19,” the president said Monday. “But let me be clear, boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated.”

President Biden takes questions from reporters while getting his Covid vaccine booster shot. Doesn't even flinch. pic.twitter.com/lJmVqa78sC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2021

However, both Rogan and Baker suggested the vaccination was somehow faked.

“I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television,” Rogan said. “What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints? Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason.”

(Serious side effects to the vaccine are extremely rare, and STAT News reported that data indicates the third shot generally results in minor temporary symptoms similar to the second dose.)

“They give you the shot, and then they’ll say stick around for 10 or 15 minutes. They want to make sure you don’t, you know, fall down,” Baker said. “So, I agree because every other step of the way with any president, they’re so careful…about the messaging, the optics, the security issues related to it.”

“It would be not unheard of, let’s put it that way,” he added.

Though Rogan says he does not consider himself “an anti-vax person,” he has previously spread Covid vaccine misinformation, such as boasting that ivermectin fueled his recovery from the virus despite the CDC explicitly warning against its improper usage and falsely claiming that young, healthy people do not need to get vaccinated.

The topic of conversation then shifted to Vice President Kamala Harris, as Rogan joked, “unless Kamala Harris talked him into it. She’s like go, take it — take a double, give him a double. Fill him up.”

“I don’t know, I don’t think she wants the job anymore,” Baker responded, later adding, “She seems very quiet. I’m not sure, she may have left the country.”

(As of yesterday, Harris was in the U.S., speaking to students at George Mason University in Virginia).

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

