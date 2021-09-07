Unvaccinated Joe Rogan Again Touts Unproven Drug To Treat Covid: ‘I Got Better Pretty Quick, B*tch’

The jury on Covid-19 vaccines is in. More than two billion fully vaccinated people have delivered a verdict of “safe and effective” in what is fundamentally the world’s largest trial. Among those who are now being hospitalized for Covid-19, more than 97% are unvaccinated, and among those who die of the disease, 99% are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine to prevent yourself from getting Covid in the first place – or at least not being hospitalized because of it – is far more effective than not getting vaccinated, only to treat Covid-19 after you contract it with an unproven remedy. The data is clear.

And yet, Joe Rogan just can’t quit touting ivermectin as an effective treatment for Covid when it is not.

On Tuesday, the nation’s most popular podcaster talked about his recent bout with the disease and the treatment regimen he underwent. In an Instagram video posted last week, Rogan, who earlier this year said he would not get the vaccine, explained, “So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row.”

Rogan said after the treatment he felt “pretty fucking good.”

Therefore, Rogan concluded to guest Tom Segura, ivermectin worked.

But as CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said last week about the drug, “It doesn’t work. I wish it worked. It would be great if it worked. You know, it’s an old drug. It’s a cheap drug. It would be fantastic if it worked. It doesn’t work. We know that.”

The doctor called Rogan’s treatment regimen a “crazy jumble” of “folk remedies and internet-prescribed drugs”

As talking heads like Rogan have hyped up the potential of ivermectin to treat Covid, more Americans are seeking it. Those who have been unable to obtain ivermectin in a form and dosage intended for humans, have taken to buying livestock dewormer because it contains the drug. Multiple states have reported large spikes in ivermectin-related calls to poison control hotlines.

Rogan cited the work of Dr. Pierre Kory, a fringe medical figure who has baselessly claimed that ivermectin “has a miraculous effectiveness” that stops the transmission of Covid and prevents people from becoming sick. That conclusion is not even remotely supported by the medical community at large. Nevertheless, the exasperating genre of The Covid Cures They Don’t Want You To Know About™ keeps rolling along thanks in no small part to people like Rogan.

The podcaster cited a study in an obscure medical journal published in Romania to support his claims. What he did not note is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as public health experts across the U.S. and much of the world, have all advised against taking ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

Rogan also said he also received monoclonal antibodies, which indeed can be effective in treating Covid-19 in patients with a high risk of progression. To give you an idea of just how substantive that part of the conversation between Rogan and Segura was, here’s an excerpt.

SEGURA: What is monoclonal antibodies? ROGAN: It’s the shit they gave Trump. SEGURA: Ok.

Rogan also took issue with how CNN and other mainstream media covered his illness, asking, “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?”

“What they didn’t highlight is that I got better,” he griped. “They tried to make it seem as if like I’m doing some whacky shit that’s completely ineffective, and CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation.”

Rogan again suggested that ivermectin was the reason he convalesced in short order.

“What’s crazy is, look how better I got. I got better pretty quick, bitch.”

