Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday praised a student who told her Israel was guilty of “ethnic genocide.”

Harris’ exchange with the college student came during a classroom visit to northern Virginia’s George Mason University. Identifying herself as “part-Yemeni, part-Iranian,” the student said, “You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organizing is very valuable in America. But I see that over the summer, there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this.

“I bring this up also because of the issue of how Americans are struggling because of lack of health care, public health care, lack of affordable housing and all this money ends up going to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and whatnot,” the student added. “And I think that the people have spoken very often in what they do need, and I feel like there’s a lack of listening. And I just feel like I need to bring this up because it affects my life and people I really care about.”

“I’m glad you did,” Harris replied. “And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed. And it must be heard, right? A democracy is at its strongest when everyone participates. It is its weakest when anyone is left out. And that’s not only about being physically present, but that your voice is present.”

The student was referring to a vote in the House of Representatives last week to contribute $1 billion toward repairing Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile interceptors. The system was damaged in May as Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group, lobbed more than 3,000 projectiles at Jerusalem and its surrounding areas.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the funding by a vote of 420-9. Eight Democrats and one Republican voted against it.

