Matt Walsh Tells Joe Rogan Millions of Kids Have Now Been Put on Hormone Blockers Before Being Corrected By Producer

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh claimed “millions” of kids have now been put on hormone blockers before getting fact checked by Joe Rogan’s producer.

Walsh, whose recent documentary What is a Woman? has been a hot topic for Rogan for several months now, finally made his debut appearance on the podcast.

On Monday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the pair sat down to have an in-depth discussion on gender and society.

Walsh began part of the conversation by explaining the financial benefit healthcare providers could be getting by taking advantage of demands for gender affirming care.

“I mean, they have staked everything on this. They’ve also staked their professional reputation. ‘Cause that’s the other problem. Not only is it the political incentive and the money, but if they admit that they’re wrong, then they’re also admitting that they have horribly disfigured and abused thousands, maybe millions of kids,” he said.

“How many people have had this done?” Rogan asked.

“Depends on what — I don’t think we have exact numbers, but it’s — if we’re talking about the drugs, it’s, I mean, millions,” Walsh replied in reference to hormone medication given to those who are transitioning.

“Millions of of kids have been on hormone blockers? Really?” Rogan pushed.

“I’m sure someone’s gonna fact check me on it, but my guess is that we’re in — we’re into the millions now at this point. Yeah, that would be my guess,” Walsh replied.

The Daily Wire host used the increase in mastectomies surgeries as his reasoning behind the number.

“I can say for double mastectomies — I’ve read a report recently that there were over a thousand done between 2016 and 2019. And when you compare that to how many were done between, you know, 2008 and 2015, it is a massive increase. Over a thousand girls had double mastectomies — gender affirming double mastectomies in that timeframe,” Walsh explained.

As the conversation continued, the projection screen in front of Rogan and Walsh lit up and producer Jamie Vernon interjected with a fact check from a Reuters article.

“That’s a very small number if that’s right,” Vernon said referencing the article, published October 6, 2022, which said only 4,780 children had been placed on puberty blockers within the last five years.

The Reuters article did clarify that the 4,780 number could have been an undercount.

They didn’t include treatment that wasn’t covered by insurance and were limited to pediatric patients with a gender dysphoria diagnosis.

“That would be a big undercount,” Rogan said as he was reading the article aloud.

“Less than a thousand people a year,” Vernon reiterated.

“I would guess you know, hundreds of thousands at this — but I could be wrong,” Walsh corrected his earlier estimation.

“A million sounds great,” Rogan laughed.

“Media matters will have fun with that clip,” Walsh added.

Walsh went on to blame the numbers themselves, saying that data on gender affirming care and other treatments are hard to find and trust.

“But part of the problem though is that we don’t — it’s, it’s very hard to get numbers on any of this stuff and — you know, who are you gonna trust when they’re telling you the numbers. So that’s — that’s one of the issues with all this stuff,” Walsh concluded.

