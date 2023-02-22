Ted Cruz Baselessly Suggests Zelensky and Biden Faked Air Raid Sirens Because Neither ‘Flinched’

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz blasted President Joe Biden for his trip to Kyiv, Ukraine to see President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the Russian invasion.

On the Wednesday edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Republican suggested the air raid sirens heard during Biden’s tour of the city were fake.

“The sirens go off. He doesn’t even look up for a moment,” Cruz’s co-host Ben Ferguson said regarding Zelensky, who he mocked as “another actor basically in this play.”

Cruz agreed with Ferguson, before arguing at length that he finds Zelensky’s clothing “a costume” and “jarring.”

“Listen, you’re right. Zelensky is engaged in theater as well. And look, Zelensky, before he was president, he was an actor,” Cruz said.

“He was a professional actor in a popular sitcom in Ukraine. And now he’s president. He understands acting. And so, you know, it’s a little jarring seeing all of these images of him in a sweatshirt and fatigues next to Biden in his pressed suit,” Cruz added. “Zelensky is always in this outfit and it is a costume and he understands what he’s doing. It is performance.”

Cruz continued to attack Zelensky, whose country was invaded by Vladimir Putin’s Russia one year ago and continues to face a bloody war, for engaging in “theater.”

He then suggested that air raid sirens going off during Biden’s surprise trip to Kyiv were all for show.

“The fact that neither Biden nor Zelensky flinch, look around, do anything when the air raid sirens go off, means both of them knew about it because there’s no chance you’re walking through and suddenly air rain sirens go off. You react and you react quickly,” Cruz said.

Cruz said he has never heard an air siren go off, but “no one who is familiar with a war zone just ignores an air raid siren.” He accused Biden and Zelensky of meeting for “PR” reasons.

There is no evidence the sirens were faked. Reporters on the ground from CNN, Fox News, The New York Times and The Guardian reported the sirens are a regular occurrence in the country, and likely the result of a MiG jet flying over Belarus the day of Biden’s visit.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com