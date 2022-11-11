Ted Cruz Explains to Herschel Walker How Difficult it is to be a Black Conservative: ‘The Left Hates You’

Three days after complaining about first-time celebrity Republicans squashing the red wave, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was in Georgia stumping for first-time celebrity Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

On an “exclusive” episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz on Friday, Cruz and podcast co-host Ben Ferguson joined Walker on his campaign bus after news broke that the former running back would have a Senate runoff with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on December 6th.

At one point during the conversation, Cruz lamented to Walker about just how difficult it was to be a Black Conservative. During the discussion, Walker wasn’t able to get a word in.

“Well, you know, Herschel, one of the things I admire about you is — it is really tough to be a Black conservative because the Left hates you and hates you with a passion. It is a loathing. And the media and the Democrats, they hate you,” Cruz began.

“And they do that some to Hispanics. I’m a Hispanic conservative and you know, Jorge Ramos called me on air, ‘A traitor to my race.’ And they — but they have a particular loathing for an African American who dares to be a conservative and they go after you in nasty racial terms,” he continued.

Cruz compared the plight to that of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“Look, Clarence Thomas has endured this for decades on the Supreme Court where they despise him, Antonin Scalia was every bit as conservative as Clarence Thomas. But they never heaped the kind of scorn and abuse. Because their view is how dare a Black man disagree. But I gotta say, look, the policies of the Democrats, and listen, the Democrats are playing a lot of racial politics here in Georgia. The politics of the Democrats have done enormous damage to the African American community here in Georgia,” Cruz insisted.

The Texas senator took it upon himself to elaborate on how Democratic policies are hurting Black communities in the state, despite the show being about Walker’s senatorial race which focuses on the same issues.

“Whether you’re dealing with crime, when these lunatic let murderers go, who do you think the murderers and gang bangers are killing? And they’re killing a lot more African Americans and a lot more Hispanics than anybody else,” Cruz said.

“Those are the lives — Somehow those Black lives don’t matter to the Democrats. When it comes to education. Raphael Warnock is passionately opposed to school choice,” he added.

“Yes,” Walker mumbled.

“He wants to trap kids in failing schools and give them no hope. And as you know if you talk to African American parents, 60 — 70% of African Americans support school choice. Cause they want their kids to get an education,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

