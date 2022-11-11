Lindsey Graham Embraces Trumpian Election Denialism in Alarming Comments

If Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt loses to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, then it’s fraud, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) flatly announced during a Republican conference call as votes were still being counted.

Politico’s Natalie Allison and Zach Montellaro reported on the call in a Friday report on midterm race outcomes that remain undecided.

“There is no mathematical way Laxalt loses. If he does, then it’s a lie,” Graham said on a called hosted by Republican National Senatorial Committee chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

Former President Donald Trump previously took to Truth Social to claim without evidence that there could be voting fraud occurring in Nevada.

Laxalt’s race has not been officially called and votes are still being counted in Nevada’s largest county. Laxalt was only leading Cortez Masto by roughly 9,000 votes on Friday midday, leaving plenty of room for Cortez Mastro to catch up and even surpass the Republican.

Also discussed in the Republican Party conference call was the Georgia Senate runoff race between Republican Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Republicans have faced some significant midterm losses, leading to a hyper-focus on Walker’s race in Georgia.

Graham and fellow Republican Newt Gingrich reportedly said on the call that both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be giving Walker support in the coming weeks. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) will also be working on winning over libertarian support.

In a Fox News appearance on Thursday, Graham ripped Walker’s critics, claiming the former football player is being targeted to “stop people of color being a conservative Republican.”

“They’re trying to destroy Herschel Walker to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Herschel it will want to stop people of color from being a conservative Republican, because it destroys your life,” the senator said.

