Ted Cruz Bashes Untested, Celebrity Republican Candidates for Blowing Red Wave: ‘Experience Matters’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, bashed new Republicans running in this years midterms, accusing them of making their races “personality battles.”

On the Wednesday version of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz discussed the latest updates in the 2022 midterm elections. The episode was taped late Tuesday night as results were still rolling in.

“If you’re going to win, you’ve gotta make the election about issues and not personalities. And by the way, this is a broader point. I think too many of these Republican races became personality battles,” Cruz said.

“When you have first time candidates who’ve never run, who are celebrities or, you know, coming from outside, they have no record. They have no voting record, They’ve not been involved in issues. They’ve not, they’ve never taken a stand on anything. They frequently make major mistakes and, you know, experience matters,” he added.

Cruz even wrangled his co-host Ben Ferguson into the discussion by comparing newcomer Republicans to someone trying out a sport for the first time.

“Listen, you were a serious competitive tennis player. You played at Ole Miss. You know, if I wandered out on the tennis court for a competitive division one game, I’d get crushed. And it doesn’t matter that on my iPhone, I have a tennis game that if I flick my finger, I can — I have a wicked backhand on my iPhone,” Cruz laughed.

“But it actually — experience does matter and practice does matter. And spending, you know, when you were seven years old, you were going to tennis camp and practicing and, you know, hitting a backhand over and over and over and over again so that it became routine,” he added.

Cruz elaborated that the best advice he recieved early on in his career was from his wife Heidi Cruz who told him, “Remember, it’s not about you. It’s about them. It’s about their lives. It’s about their kids, it’s about their family. It’s about their future.”

“You can tell a bad candidate if they stand up there and say over and over again, the word ‘I, I, I, I,'” Cruz continued.

As the conversation continued, he said, “In too many of these races, it became about the personality and not about the issues that impact the kitchen table, the kids, the family, the safety, the security that impact the people.”

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com