Ted Cruz Says Alvin Bragg Made the Single Greatest ‘Contribution to a Presidential Campaign’ for Trump With Indictment

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has given an enormous political gift to former President Donald Trump.

On the Friday edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz, along with his co-host Ben Ferguson, broke down the news of Trump’s official indictment.

“I’m a conservative and I’m heartbroken today because this is such a blow to America,” Cruz said. “It’s a blow to rule of law. Our constitution was designed, listen, there’s countries all over the world. If you’re in Russia, this can happen to you. If you’re in China, this can happen to you. If you’re in North Korea or Venezuela or Cuba, this is what banana republics do.”

“This is what dictatorships do. If one party takes power, you better hope you’re not the prior party cause they’re coming after you. They’re gonna lock you up and they may put you in front of a firing squad,” Cruz warned.

Cruz explained that even if he were a liberal Democrat, he would “be horrified right now.”

“Even while this is devastating to the rule of law, to the confidence the American people will have in our justice system at the same time, I think this is an enormous political gift to Donald Trump,” Cruz said.

“If I were a Democrat, I might well report Alvin Bragg to the Federal Election Commission for making the single greatest in-kind contribution to a presidential campaign in history,” Cruz said.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com