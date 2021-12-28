Tom Brady Applauds ‘Brave’ Reporter For ‘Awesome’ Bill Belichick Question That Went Viral

Tom Brady said his goal for 2022 is to be more like the reporter who asked Patriots coach Bill Belichick what his New Year’s resolution was after a divisional loss.

How do you ask this question with a straightface when the #Patriots just lost a huge divisional game? pic.twitter.com/FirdQr18HU — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 26, 2021

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” Brady jokingly said on the latest edition of SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast. “That’s what I want for the new year. That was awesome. Good for her.”

Wishing everyone a happy new year and successful resolutions…Lets Go podcast out now: https://t.co/K9gKcnZg0c pic.twitter.com/FklpNIJ3LB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 28, 2021

Brady said Belichick’s terse response to the reporter didn’t come as much of a surprise. “I could have predicted that answer. That’s usually not the best time to ask a coach things like that after a tough loss.”

Aside from striving to be more like the now viral reporter, Brady laid out a few other New Year resolutions. “I think I’m going to splurge for a local gym membership,” Brady said. “At 44 I got to stay in shape.”

Brady also said he wants to cut back on his NFT budget and throwing surface screens.

Listen above via SiriusXM's Let's Go! podcast

