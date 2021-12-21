Tom Brady took out his frustrations on a helpless Microsoft tablet while getting shut out for only the third time in his career this past Sunday.

“I was pretty pissed,” Brady said during the latest edition of SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast. “I broke the tablet. I threw it,” Brady continued. “I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet so I made sure I hit the ground. It was out of use. There was no chance of that one being used after I got hold of that tablet.”

In addition to breaking the tablet, Brady also got into a spat with the New Orleans Saints bench. Twitter speculated that Brady told Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen t0, “GO F*CK YOURSELF B*TCH!’

“We were exchanging pleasantries, it was a nice night in Tampa,” Brady said sarcastically. We were wonderfully in the heat of the moment expressing, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional, that’s just football players being football players.”

Perhaps Brady will be gifting the Buccaneers a new tablet for Christmas.

Listen below via SiriusXM

