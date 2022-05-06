Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple Charts.

Taking the number one spot this week is Betrayal. This show premiered in late April and details the true story of married couple Jenifer Faison and Spencer Herron. Their fairytale romance takes an alarming turn when Jenifer begins to discovers a trial of lies and secrets leading back to her husband.

Following Betrayal is Sympathy Pains, The Daily, Dateline NBC, and Crime Junkie.

Check out the full list below:



