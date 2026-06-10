Steve Bannon laid into Republicans in the Senate, accusing them of “working counter” to President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda.

On Bannon’s WarRoom podcast on Wednesday, Bannon accused Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) of “Senate cuck talk.”

BANNON: It doesn’t matter that we control the Senate. You’re not doing anything. In fact, you’re working counter to the MAGA project. You’re working counter to the American people. You’re working counter to our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/WjJ7OssjlJ — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 10, 2026

Bannon took issue with Thune’s statement on Tuesday about pending FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) this month.

Thune told reporters:

We have a saying around here that, if you don’t get national security right, the rest is just conversation. And that’s certainly true with respect to some of the issues that we have in front of us right now. The FISA legislation, which is pending here in the United States Senate, is critical to keeping this country safe and secure for Americans. And just to put a fine point on that, if you look at how effective FISA has been, it has stopped numerous terrorist attacks. It has been used in 90 percent of the CIA’s synthetic drug disruptions. So, in other words, these drug busts that you keep reading about, a lot of that originates with information derived from the 702 process. So, it’s very, very concerning when you have the Democrats here in the United States Senate essentially saying that, We are not interested in reauthorizing this program, which will go dark at midnight on Friday if we don’t take action.

“Do not sit there and get all puffed up and tell me that you’re so worried about national security!” Bannon responded after watching a clip of Thune.

According to Bannon, Thune is “kowtowing” to Wall Street donors and not doing enough to deal with the “invasion” of illegal migrants in the country.

He said:

President Trump, you ought to tell him, hey, how about this? I’m going to work against it. It doesn’t matter that we control the Senate. You’re not doing anything. In fact, you’re working counter to the MAGA project. You’re working counter to the American people. You’re work counter to our sovereignty. And John Thune’s going to sit there and go, we have a saying up here, you know, we have saying up here and the saying is, if you don’t get national security right, the rest of it’s just conversation. Well, you’re not getting national security right.

Bannon added later about Senate Republicans, “They’d rather cross Trump than cross their donors. They’re preparing to take on the president because their donors say, ‘we got your back.'”

Steve Bannon Goes SCORCHED EARTH On John Thune: "Do not sit there and get all puffed up and tell me that you're so worried about national security!" "You're not worried about anything but your Wall Street donors and your big corporate donors and the tech broligarch donors."… pic.twitter.com/xNk5eC73nB — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 10, 2026

Watch above via Bannon’s WarRoom.

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