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If you listen to his latest podcast, it Tucker Carlson sounds like he has a bit of a political crush on California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

The Trump fan-turned-harsh critic Newsom “charming” and raved he is an “unbelievable” public speaker while discussing the West Coast liberal with his guest, comic and political pundit Jimmy Dore.

Carlson asked Dore for his take on Newsom about 50 minutes into the show, and Dore responded by saying “I think he’s fantastic, don’t you think he’s great? I think he cares about the people.”

Dore continued by quipping, “I think it’s great, he’s going to make the country look as pretty as his hair.”

Carlson chuckled as Dore sardonically complimented the governor.

“I mean, it feels like he’s the nominee,” Carlson then said, referring to the 2028 presidential election.

“We’ll see. I mean, he’s got the gift of gab,” Dore said.

“Oh, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson added.

Dore then said Newsom reminds him of Barack Obama because Newsom’s speeches make Dore “feel better,” even if the governor is “full of it.” Carlson agreed.

“Oh, for sure,” he said.

Carlson added Newsom will “say literally anything,” but that he’s “fun to talk to. He’s very charming.”

He then pivoted the conversation by asking if Newsom was any different than other establishment Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Dore said he wasn’t, but that you don’t get to Newsom’s political level by not playing the game.

Carlson’s fairly warm comments about Newsom stood out, considering his recent public fallout with President Donald Trump. The former Fox News star has bashed the Iran war and claimed Trump was potentially the antichrist. He has also claimed Israel is “in charge” of Trump and the USA.

Trump responded to Carlson’s criticism by branding him “Low IQ” and booting him from his Make America Great Again movement.

On his Friday show, Carlson said Trump is “no different” from Schumer on policy — which he said is shocking, considering many Republicans believe Schumer is “evil.”

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.

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