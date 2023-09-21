Travis Kelce Jokingly Blasts Brother Jason Kelce For Sharing ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ Rumor He’s Dating Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is putting wild rumors to rest that he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Weeks ago, Kelce’s name began floating around gossip sights claiming the football star and Swift had been secretly seeing each other and Sport Illustrated even reported that the two were “seeing where things go.”

The rumors were escalated when Kelce’s own brother, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, jokingly confirmed the rumors as “100 percent true” during a podcast interview Wednesday.

When asked about Travis’ love life, Jason replied, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

On Thursday, Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to put the rumors to rest, but admitted that he has extended an invitation to Swift, to come watch a Chiefs game.

“Your love life is being talked about by the whole entire world right now. If you would like to expand upon anything, please, we would like to know,” Pat McAfee said.

“I’ll tell you what. It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. Right now, it’s like that old game in school called telephone where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. And then you got– no one actually knows what’s going on, but especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides,” Kelce laughed recounting various interviews his bother has given since the rumors began.

“…And then not even a week later, tell everybody that it’s 100% true. I mean, the guy is absolutely ridiculous, can’t stay out of frickin headlines,” Kelce said.

When McAfee asked what Kelce thought about the wild internet rumors, he confirmed that he’s asked Swift to attend a Chiefs game.

“I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court, and, you know, I told her, you know, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce said.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

