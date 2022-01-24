Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington shouted out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs this past weekend, for casting doubt on the 2020 election, which Joe Biden indisputably won.

During Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast on Monday, Bannon asked Harrington, “How do you assess the first year of the Biden regime? About a year ago, you took off and went to work for President Trump or shortly thereafter 2020. What’s your assessment of what’s going on? What’s your assessment and the inner-circle assessment of the first year of the Biden regime?”

Harrington said:

It sounds like someone who ran for president three times and never finished better than fourth in [the] Iowa [Caucus]. Not like someone who got 81 million votes, which exactly right as you said, the country knows, the good news. There’s not a lot of good news. We see what happens after one year of an illegitimate regime in place. The only good news is the American people know it. I mean, you had four years of them saying the 2016 election was stolen by Russia and you never had quarterbacks questioning President Trump’s legitimacy. You’ve got Aaron Rodgers just flat out calling it out and saying “81 million votes? Yeah, I guess. But it doesn’t certainly look like it.”

Rodgers recently told ESPN in an article published on Jan. 21:

When the president of the United States says, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes. But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75 percent of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.

Watch above.

