100 Members of Congress Now Publicly Support Opening Trump Impeachment Inquiry

By Josh FeldmanJul 26th, 2019, 3:18 pm

A growing chorus of Democrats are calling for impeachment, and on Friday the number of House members supporting an impeachment inquiry hit 100.

Several additional Democrats came out in favor of impeachment following Wednesday’s hearings with Robert Mueller. As Politico reported, this week House Democratic caucus vice chair Katherine Clark‘s announcement this week makes her the highest-ranking Democrat in the House backing the inquiry.

Per counts from multiple news outlets, the number of congress members supporting an impeachment inquiry hit 100 as of today (99 Democrats and independent Justin Amash).

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still publicly against impeachment, as is House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff. And, of course, 100 is less than half of the Democrats in the House.

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler addressed the matter today with comments that sounded to some reporters like support of an impeachment inquiry… without necessarily calling it one:

