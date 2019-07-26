100 Members of Congress Now Publicly Support Opening Trump Impeachment Inquiry

A growing chorus of Democrats are calling for impeachment, and on Friday the number of House members supporting an impeachment inquiry hit 100.

Several additional Democrats came out in favor of impeachment following Wednesday’s hearings with Robert Mueller. As Politico reported, this week House Democratic caucus vice chair Katherine Clark‘s announcement this week makes her the highest-ranking Democrat in the House backing the inquiry.

Per counts from multiple news outlets, the number of congress members supporting an impeachment inquiry hit 100 as of today (99 Democrats and independent Justin Amash).

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still publicly against impeachment, as is House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff. And, of course, 100 is less than half of the Democrats in the House.

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler addressed the matter today with comments that sounded to some reporters like support of an impeachment inquiry… without necessarily calling it one:

Nadler gets asked if what’s going on here is that the judiciary committee is starting an impeachment inquiry without really calling it that. He looks around at everyone and smiles a little. “Too much has been made of the phrase ‘impeachment inquiry,'” he says. — Addy Baird (@addysue) July 26, 2019

Nadler suggests that they are conducting an impeachment inquiry, they’re just not calling it one—did I hear that right? — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) July 26, 2019

This is one of the weirdest things on the Hill right now, that Nadler SO obviously supports an inquiry and IS essentially doing the work of an impeachment inquiry, but he won’t say it or call it that out of respect for Pelosi. We all know it! He knows it! Everyone knows it! — Addy Baird (@addysue) July 26, 2019

