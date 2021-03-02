As the Republican party continues to decide on its future after Donald Trump’s presidency, a new poll has provided some intriguing insight on how the National GOP Primary might shape up in 2024, particularly if the 45th president opts not to run again.

Echelon Insights conducted a survey in mid-February which found that 55 percent of GOP-leaning voters want Trump to run for office again in 2024, while 30 percent do not. This is a considerable bounce-back for Trump since Echelon’s previous poll determined that his GOP support was down 20 percent, but now he seems to have recovered at least half of it.

While 55 percent of Republican-leaning voters say they’d vote for Trump if the Republican primaries were being held today, respondents were also asked who they’d vote for if the former president chose not to run again. Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis both seem to be possible contenders for 2024, but former Vice President Mike Pence more than doubles them both with a stable hold on 21 percent of the vote.

The poll also accounted for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Senator Josh Hawley (MO), and Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, all of whom received less than 1 percent of support from the poll participants.

The results come after CPAC’s straw poll found that even though Trump’s approval rate within the GOP is at 97 percent, only 55 percent of respondents say they consider him their 2024 candidate of choice. Even so, this puts Trump far above Pence, who only scored 1 percent.

