A Mere 24 Percent of Registered Voters Want Biden to Seek Reelection in 2024, New Poll Finds

A new Hill-HarrisX survey finds that sixty-one percent of registered voters in the U.S. believe President Joe Biden should step aside in 2024.

Following a spat of bad polling numbers coming off of the Democrat’s losses in Virginia, the survey also found that only 24 percent of those polled believe Biden should seek reelection, with 15 percent saying they were unsure.

The poll, sampling 921 registered voters online, also found 46 percent say Biden has done less than expected as president while only 23 percent say he has exceeded expectations and 31 percent say he has met their expectations.

Biden’s job approval rating currently stands at 53 percent disapprove while 41 percent approve, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polling.

A USA Today survey published November 7th put Biden’s approval rating at just 38 percent —the lowest number they have recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Donald Trump. The same poll found Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating stood at a dismal 28 percent.

Biden’s support inside his own party stands at 45 percent for seeking reelection, while 37 percent said he should step aside and 18 percent are unsure.

An overwhelming 87 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of independents polled believe Biden should step aside. The poll was conducted between Nov. 9-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

